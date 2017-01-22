Taylor Swift Sends Love To Protesters After Epic Women’s March: ‘I’m Proud To Be A Woman’

REX/Shutterstock

Sisterly solidarity! Taylor Swift sent a shout of love out to the Women’s March protesters, declaring, ‘I am proud to be a woman today’ after millions took to the streets to fight for, and protect, their rights. HollywoodLife.com has the 411.

Say it loud, she’s XX and she’s proud! Taylor Swift may not have been with the Woman’s March on Washington in person, but she was definitely there in spirit! The 27-year-old gave props to her sister protesters via social media on Jan. 21. “So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I’m proud to be a woman today, and every day,” she tweeted to her 83.2 million followers.

Because Twitter can be a truly terrible place, Tay Tay was immediately slammed by trolls, with some accusing the singer of using the protests for self-promotion purposes. “This is gross opportunism, be better,” admonished one male tweeter, who took issue with Tay’s shout out, because, he wrote, “I marched, she didn’t.” Can’t we all just get along now peeps?!! A Taylor fan was quick to jump to her defense however, insisting, “it would drag attention to Taylor instead of the cause, and that is why she didn’t go.”

Well, for whatever Taylor’s reason was for not attending, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, there were thousands of other famous faces amongst the millions of Women’s March activists, which turned out to be the largest protest ever in the United States of America. Miley Cyrus, 24, Barbra Streisand, 74, Jane Fonda, 79, Kerry Washington, 39, and even a heavily-pregnant Natalie Portman, 35, were just some of the celebs who took to the streets in the name of women’s rights.

The LA march alone attracted a whopping 750,000 protesters, comprising of people of all sexes, colors, shapes and ages. A clearly emotional Barbra was the first person to speak, urging the masses to speak up for their rights. “Refuse to be silenced, you will be heard in the end,” the singer vowed. “Hold power accountable to truth.”

Actress and singer, Juliet Lewis, 43, teamed up with The Edge, 55, to give a rousing rendition of his band U2‘s “In The Name Of Love,” while the legendary performer, Helen Reddy, 75, reduced the crowd to tears when she sang, “I Am Woman” and Jackson Browne, 68, rocked the stage with “And The River Rolls For The Righteous.”

Despite all the entertainment though, nobody forgot the true reason for the gathering — to send a clear message to Donald J. Trump, 70, and congress, that women’s rights are human rights. After the newly elected Republican President vowed to overturn the historic Roe Vs. Wade ruling, which ensures safe and legal abortion to all, and congress threatened to federally defund Planned Parenthood, women’s rights have never been more vital to fight for.

Actress Camryn Manhaim, 55, stressed the importance of Roe v. Wade, and encouraged all women, especially the youth of today, to understand the history of the 1973 landmark decision. “We have to make our voices heard. Our schools don’t teach this kind of history that women fought for and died for,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We can’t allow the government to take away our rights to decide what we do with our bodies. Learn about Roe v. Wade, learn about our planet, learn about immigrants, learn about our rights and start rising up.” Amen to that sister!

