‘SNL’: Shirtless Putin Blasts Donald Trump For ‘Lying’ About Inauguration Crowd Size

Image Courtesy of NBC

‘SNL’ packed a punch for the post-inauguration show Jan. 21, delivering laughs with a politically charged cold open. For tonight’s episode, a shirtless Vladimir Putin blasts Donald Trump for ‘lying’ about his inauguration crowd size!

The talented cast of Saturday Night Live went the extra mile for the post-inauguration show on Jan. 21, opening with a politically charged sketch that railed on President Donald Trump, 70. For tonight’s cold open, Beck Bennett portrayed Russian leader Vladimir Putin, ditching his shirt while discussing Trump’s Inauguration Day. He joked, “Today, many of you are scared and marching in the streets, you are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man, but don’t worry — its not.” Beck’s Vladimir let out a maniacal laugh, before saying,”We’ll take care of America. It’s the most expensive thing we’ve ever bought.”

Vladimir then says, “Donald, let’s talk as friends. You’re not off to a great start man. I thought you’d be better at this. However, I’m glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration. Oh wait, that’s the Women’s March.” He then delivered the ultimate diss, saying, “if you’re going to lie. Don’t make it so obvious!” Fans were looking forward to watching the comedy sketch show make light of recent events, especially after Donald was sworn into office Jan. 20. They made it even more relevant since he slammed media outlets for “dishonest” reporting after pics revealed only 250,000 people showed up to his inauguration, despite him saying 1 million did.

Shortly after SNL mocked his “golden showers” scandal on the Jan. 14 show, Alec Baldwin joked about peeing at the Russian Embassy at the United We Stand rally days later. It was clear Saturday Night Live fans were in for a major treat, since the sketch series recruited some major talent for the post-inauguration episode. Aziz Ansari served as the host, while rapper Big Sean was booked as the musical talent. If this is any indicator of what to expect in the future, it’s crystal clear season 42 is going to get bigger and better every time!

