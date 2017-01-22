Courtesy of NBC

This is too sweet! ‘Saturday Night Live’ gave President Obama a fond farewell with a song tribute and a funny parting gift that will crack you up.

After Friday, Jan. 20, Barack Obama, 55, no longer was the President of the United States. As President Donald Trump, 70, took office some took to the streets in protest while Saturday Night Live broke into song. During the Jan. 21 show, cast members Cecily Strong, 32, and Sasheer Zamata, 30, bid President Obama goodbye and sang “To Sir With Love.” It was a earnest and touching tribute to the out-going POTUS from the sketch comedy show.

The song “To Sir With Love” came from the 1967 movie of the same name, which starred Sidney Poitier, 89. In the film, Sidney played a teacher in charge of a class of unruly students that he eventually wins over. The singer Lulu made her debut in the movie and sang “To Sir With Love” in the movie as a thank you to the teacher. That’s such a sweet tribute to President Obama!

After Cecily and Sasheer finished singing their tune, they wanted to present the President with a lame parting gift. “We got you this mug,” Cecily said. “It says, ‘World’s Best President,'” Sasheer pointed out before Cecily added, “It’s dumb.” The bit got even funnier when Sasheer let Obama know, “there’s a receipt in there.” LOL. The girls thanked the President while Sasheer begged, “please don’t go.”

SNL had a lot of great material after President Trump’s inauguration. Beck Bennett rocked the cold open as Russian President Vladimir Putin with Kate McKinnon reprising her hilarious Russian character Olya Povlatsky. “I’m glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration. Oh wait, that’s the Women’s March,” Beckett’s Putin told President Trump.

Meanwhile host Aziz Ansari knocked it out of the park with his opening monologue and took the time to take to call out people who had been “pretending not to be racist.” “I’m talking about the people,” he said, “who as soon as Trump won, they’re like ‘we don’t have to pretend like we’re not racist anymore!’ no, no, if you’re one of these people: please go back to pretending! I’m so sorry we never thanked you for your service. We never realized how much effort you put into pretending.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of SNL’s goodbye to President Obama? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.