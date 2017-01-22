‘SNL’: Aziz Ansari Tells Trump’s Supporters To Go Back To Hiding Their Racism

Image Courtesy of NBC

Encore! Aziz Ansari hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the special post-inauguration show on Jan. 21, gracing the iconic 8H stage for the first time. The comedian had viewers cracking up with his wild jokes directed at Donald Trump and his supporters!

Aziz Ansari, 33, showed off his gift for gab while appearing on SNL, captivating the audience with his opening monologue Jan. 21. To kick off the show, he discussed how Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 45th President only one day prior. Making light of things, he joked, “pretty cool to know he’s at home right now, watching a brown guy make fun of him, right?” Aziz continued, “People got way too fired up over Trump for the wrong thing. I’m talking about the people, who as soon as Trump won, they’re like ‘we don’t have to pretend like we’re not racist anymore!’ no, no, if you’re one of these people: please go back to pretending! I’m so sorry we never thanked you for your service. We never realized how much effort you put into pretending.”

Fans knew Aziz was going to knock it out of the park with his hosting duties, since he’s definitely quick on his feet when it comes to connecting with a crowd. He’s also been very vocal about his disdain for the new President, taking to Twitter in June with a post that read, “Trump wants to ban Muslim immigrants like my parents. I wrote a piece for @NYTimes telling him to go f*ck himself.” The South Carolina always slays with his stand-up gigs, so there was a lot of hype surrounding his appearance on the comedy sketch series. Aziz also nailed it when he appeared on the Tonight Show Jan. 19, especially when transforming Yelp reviews into a master class with Jimmy Fallon.

In the hilarious 45-second promo, he appeared alongside Kate McKinnon and rapper Big Sean, who is set to perform two hit singles for the special occasion. Kate tried to fit in with the boys by joking that she goes by, “medium kate or short kate,” prompting them to roll their eyes at her nicknames. Of course, we knew they’d all surpass expectations when the big night finally came. He’s the first star of South Asian descent to host the series, so he keeps breaking boundaries!

