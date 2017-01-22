‘Pretty Little Liars’ Shay Mitchell Goes Totally Naked For Super Sexy Shower Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell stripped down to her birthday suit during an exotic vacation on Jan. 22, getting totally naked for a super sexy shower pic. She’s clearly unafraid to bare it all and looks hotter than ever!

Shay Mitchell, 29, knows how to send hearts racing. The Pretty Little Liars actress treated her millions of followers to a sizzling photo on Jan. 22, showing her completely naked while taking a shower. She captioned the eye-catching snap, “Not a bad way to freshen up after 12 hrs of travel from Rwanda to Cape Town … 🚿 @OOCapeTown, @OOResorts #oocapetown #ooresorts.” Wearing nothing but a tiny white towel to cover herself, she arched her back while posing in an exotic location. Shay definitely turned up the heat, rocking the wet hair look like a total pro.

Shay’s luscious, long brown locks are absolutely gorgeous, but as of Jan. 11, she ditched her signature look for a new stunning style. The actress chopped off her hair into lob, debuting her new ‘do via Snapchat. She’s totally coming into her own these days, and the changes couldn’t have come at a better time now that PLL has wrapped. Saying goodbye to the show that’s been on for TEN years was obviously difficult for Shay, but she’s clearly still having fun in the sun!

One day ago, she took to Instagram with a sweet post, supporting the Women’s March from afar. She wrote, “There are moments and milestones in every movement, when we get there, I feel as though this will be a day to remember. I’ve been in an instagram hole, which is pretty standard lol, but this time around i’m overwhelmed reading all the signs, watching all of the videos and am jealous I could not be there marching. Thank-you to each and every person who took the time to march today, it is amazing to see so many people supporting each other all the way from Africa!

