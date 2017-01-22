New England Patriots Slaughter Pittsburgh Steelers & Advance To Super Bowl 51

Rex/Shutterstock

Look who’s going to the Super Bowl! Tom Brady and the New England Patriots faced Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers for not just the AFC Championship, but for the last spot in the NFL title game! When the dust settled, it was the Pats who emerged victorious!

Every NFL fan knew that going into this Jan. 22 game that it was not going to be pretty. The Pittsburgh Steelers (led by 2-time NFL champ Ben Roesthlisberger, 34) are known for being rough and tough. They had to be, because they were facing the red-hot New England Patriots. Plus, it was at Tom Brady’s, 39, home turf, and things got cray-cray at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Luck was on his side, since the Pats OBLITERATED the Steelers with a final score of 36-17.

There was a critical play in the first half, where the Steelers got to the one-foot line, with less than two minutes left. However, the Patriots foiled their attempts causing Pittsburgh to kick a field goal. In the second half, the Steelers were unable to stop New England by using their same basic defense tactics which haven’t worked in previous meetings. They were generally only rushing three, and trying to cover with eight, but Brady would continually pick them apart. It’s a blowout game in favor of the Patriots, as the score reached 33-9 in the 3rd.

Chris Hogan, 28, the Patriots’ wide receiver had two touchdown receptions. Julian Edelman, 30, also had a TD catch while LeGarrette Blount, 30, ran in for another score.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kinda came out of nowhere to make it to the AFC championship game. While most fans were focused on the Dallas Cowboys near-perfect run or how the Oakland Raiders were actually good this season, the Steel Curtain went on a 9-game winning streak. In the middle of the season, they dropped four-in-a-row (including a 27-16 loss to the Patriots) but Big Ben’s boys turned it around to make it to this championship game.

As for the Patriots, Tom Brady pretty much established himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. The Patriots actually did well while Tom was serving his 4-game suspension for his role in “Deflate-gate.” Jimmy Garoppolo, 25, and Jacoby Brissett, 24, did their best, but both backups ended bruised and injured, proving Tom’s job is harder than it looks.

Outside of a the Buffalo Bills beating them in Week 4 and a Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Patriots were untouchable. Tom played like a man trying to save his legacy and during this season, he broke Peyton Manning’s, 40, record for most wins by a quarterback. Tom’s looked like he was taking his revenge tour straight to the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for Super Bowl 51.

Now, the Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL championship game. It’s going to be a good one. The game is set for 6:30 PM ET on Feb. 5, but there will be plenty of excitement leading up to the big game.

Are you happy with who won this game, HollywoodLifers? Who do you want to win the Super Bowl? Are you going to watch or are you going to skip it this year?

