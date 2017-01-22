‘Mariah’s World’ Recap: Mariah Surprises Bryan Tanaka With A Sexy Lap Dance

NSFW! This week’s episode of ‘Mariah’s World’ got super hot, after Mariah gave Bryan Tanaka a seductive lap dance on her tour! After Bryan was upset about his injury and her engagement, and thought about leaving the tour, she gave him some sexy special treatment. So, did he end up staying? Check out our recap!

Bryan Tanaka is beside himself on this week’s episode of Mariah’s World. After a potential career-ending MRI, he found out that he had a fractured patella and would have to be out of commission for six weeks. So, that means his dancing days on tour with Mariah Carey were over. At this point, Bryan can’t dance, he can’t have Mariah, and he’s completely devastated. Even Stella felt bad for him…

Remember last week’s episode? Bryan had to take a back seat in Mariah’s world when her fiancé [at the time] James Packer, came to visit her on tour. Bryan was so upset when he saw Mariah trying on her wedding dress, and that’s when it finally sunk in that he couldn’t have her… maybe.

So, after the news that he couldn’t dance shook his world, Bryan thought it was best to just go home. He texted Mariah to tell her, and she knew she had to pull out all the stops to convince him not to leave. Mariah decided to surprise Bryan at her show in Amsterdam by bringing him up on stage for a sexy lap dance! She straddled Bryan on stage in front of her entire concert crowd and he loved every second of it. “He’s a really incredibly special person and I don’t want him to leave,” Mariah said about Bryan in a confessional. OMG! And, if you guys guessed the lap dance of a lifetime made him stay then…

Hey Lambs, don't forget to watch #MariahsWorld tonight on @eentertainment! – Team MC A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

…you were right! After Bryan’s steamy surprise, he ultimately decided to stay on the tour, and you can bet things got hot and heavy. When Mariah smashed the European leg of her tour, she and her team went out to celebrate. Since pot is legal in Amsterdam, everyone decided party it up with edible treats and champagne. Obviously things got crazy and the flirting between Mariah and Bryan got even more intense.

Ever since Bryan decided to stay, his relationship with Mariah got back on track. Not to mention, it seems like she and James might have been on the rocks at the time, since he abruptly and unexpectedly left her tour. When she spoke with Stella after James’ departure, Mariah didn’t seem sure about their future together.

At the end of the episode Mariah had yet another celebration with team on a tour bus and she and Bryan didn’t care who knew their business. While they displayed some sexy PDA, groping and flirting with each other, Stella was in shock. When Mariah and Bryan were all over each other, it didn’t seem like she was weeks away from a wedding at the time. So, things are about to get wild in Mariah’s world.

On the previews for next week, Bryan is seen confronting Mariah about her upcoming wedding to James. When he asks her if she’s really going to marry him, Mariah admitted that she didn’t know! We are officially counting down the days until next Sunday!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bryan will finally confess his true feelings to Mariah? Tell us below!