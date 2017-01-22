Courtesy of Twitter

Are you ready for this? Country mega star Luke Bryan will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 51 and the fans’ reactions will get you pumped up!

This is so exciting! Luke Bryan, 40, will be performing “The Star Spangled Banner” before the start of Super Bowl 51 on February 5! The country music star made the announcement Sunday, Jan. 22 with a great video he posted on Twitter. It totally got Luke’s fans buzzing. “Hey guys, it’s Luke Bryan here and I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing the National Anthem,” he said, “at Super Bowl 51 live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas right here on Fox Sunday, Feb. 5.” Watch Luke’s full video below.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Luke’s fans were instantly thrilled with the news and started tweeting in celebration. This Twitter user has been wishing for Luke to sing at the Super Bowl for a while apparently. “I’m so thrilled! You’ve been my choice for years to sing the Anthem. Who’s more American than Luke Bryan?,” she wrote. “Ohhh I had a a heart attack when you showed up on my tv with this commercial…you can’t do that to me Luke,” another fan tweeted after the commercial aired on TV. See more fan reactions below.

@LukeBryanOnline @NFL I'm so thrilled! You've been my choice for years to sing the Anthem. Who's more American than Luke Bryan? 🇺🇸❤ — Gina Whitt (@WhittginGina) January 22, 2017

@LukeBryanOnline @NFL THIS IS AMAZING IM SO PROUD OF U — ▲△LB▼▽ (@ilovelukeyb) January 22, 2017

@LukeBryanOnline @NFL ohhh I had a a heart attack when you showed up on my tv with this commercial…you can't do that to me Luke — LB Houllie (@LoveMy3K) January 22, 2017

While plenty of fans were beyond pumped after hearing the news, some were still wishing Luke was performing more than just the National Anthem. “FINALLY!!!! Wish it was halftime but I’ll take it!!!!” one super enthusiastic fan wrote. Come on, guys we get Lady Gaga for the halftime show this year! Maybe Luke will return for the halftime show another year? One fan joked that watching Luke Bryan would actually entice her to watch football and tweeted, “OMG YAY. The only reason I’ll be watching football willingly.” LOL.

@LukeBryanOnline @NFL aww congrats!! Too bad it's not half time too 😉😉 love you — Ashlee Keil 2/25/17 (@LukesScarecrow) January 22, 2017

@LukeBryanOnline @NFL OMG YAY. The only reason I'll be watching football willingly 😂 — Briana Mason (@brianaa_13) January 22, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Luke being picked to sing the National Anthem at the big game? Tells us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.