Lily Collins Makes Emotional & Brave Confession: I Struggled With An Eating Disorder

“This movie was really important to me to be a part of because, as a teenager, I suffered from eating disorders,” Lily Collins, 27, told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21.

“This is the first time I’m talking about it. This is my moment of talking about it,” she shared. “It’s important. It’s really important. It’s something that a lot of young women go through and there’s no shame in it, and this movie is about that — it’s about embracing your past and about realizing it’s something that doesn’t define who you are, but it’s about your experiences, surrounding yourself with people that support you, and about surviving and getting through it.”

At #Sundance, @lilycollins explained how her past struggles with an eating disorder helped to inform her "To the Bone" character pic.twitter.com/OoI85KMfHW — Variety (@Variety) January 22, 2017

To The Bone tells the story of “a young woman dealing with anorexia. She meets an unconventional doctor who challenges her to face her condition and embrace life,” according to the movie’s IMDB page. The film is actually based off the real-life experiences of writer/director Marti Noxon, who also once battled an eating disorder.

Because of Lily’s real-life experiences, she was immediately drawn to the project.

“This was something that right away when I met Marti, I completely was like, oh my god, we have to work together,” the actress said. “We have to tell this story because it’s something I think that’s incredibly taboo with young men and women to talk about, especially in today’s day and age where it’s more and more prevalent.”

“Marti was so nurturing right away to reference my experiences, but also…in a way, I’m playing Marti’s life, so I just talked to her about all her experiences and we shared a lot,” Collins said. “I talked to the head of the UCLA department for eating disorders and spoke to medical doctors about the facts, and we visited groups of young women and heard about their stories.”

