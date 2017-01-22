Kim Kardashian Honors Women’s March: I’m Raising North West To Be A ‘Strong Woman’

Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian may not have been one of the 3 million people who took part in the Women’s March on Jan. 21 — a peaceful protest held in dozens of cities across the nation — but she did take to social media to say how ‘proud’ she is of those who ‘stood up.’ See her message here!

“So proud of the women & men who stood up for what is right & are determined to make this world a better place for our children. Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of peaceful protesters with signs.

And the most visible sign in the photo says the following: “To all the little girls watching right now, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance in the world.”

It sounds like Kim was sending a personal message to her daughter, North West. And just like the KUWTK star, we too are proud of those who “stood up” and voiced their concerns at the Women’s March, which was held in various cities across the nation, on Jan. 21.

It’s those very same people who are going to make a difference in our nation. Interestingly, Kendall Jenner felt the same way as her sister because she posted the same exact photo on HER Instagram page. We love it — we just wish at least one of the Kardashians participated in the march.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of the message Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram? Should she have gone to the Women’s March? Tell us below!

