Kendall Jenner V. Kourtney Kardashian Who Rocks Nipple Fashion Best?

SplashNews

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have both rocked some risque nipple baring outfits lately, but which sister sports the look better?

Ooh la la ladies! Kendall Jenner, 21, and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 37, have been showing off their assets in some nipple revealing ensembles recently. Kendall wowed on the streets of Paris in a nothing but a sheer black top and coat with only star shaped nipple pasties covering her breasts. Looking fab girl! It’s not the first time Kendall has bared it all before in the name of fashion or just in the name of fun like she did at Gigi Hadid’s 21st birthday party. Kendall wore just a sheer lace bra that left nothing to the imagination. Ow ow! Of course her sister Kourtney has been known to bare the nip on occasion too.

The elder Kardashian most recently showed off her nipples when she went partying with Justin Bieber, 22. Kourtney was ready for a night out on the town in a sheer bustier that fully displayed her nipples beneath her shiny black jacket. Stunning! She even had the ladies out while at Kendall’s 20th birthday party. Kourtney then had on a lace corset top that we’re still not over. All this begs the question, which Kardashian/Jenner sister wears nipple baring better?

What better way to solve this conundrum than with a poll? Do you go the high fashion route and pick Kendall for her model street style? Or do you pick Kourtney who totally knows how to best show off the girls on an epic night out? We can hardly make up our minds so why don’t you tell us what you think in the poll to the left!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocks the nipple look better? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.