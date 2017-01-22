SplashNews

Kendall Jenner and her rumored beau A$AP Rocky reunited in Paris for a romantic shopping trip on Jan. 22, both rocking their fiercest fashions. The supermodel took a break from gracing the runways to catch up with the rapper. See the adorable pics!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and rapper A$AP Rocky, 28, reunited in Paris on Jan. 22, wearing their Sunday’s finest. The rumored pair was all smiles while catching up in the “city of lights,” doing some flea market shopping together. Rocking a crop top sweater, fur coat, and light wash ripped jeans, she definitely turned heads. Kendall also opted for a pair of fishnet stockings, which peeked out of her low-cut pants. “Pretty Flacko” kept cozy in bright red pants, a plaid shirt and a long black coat. He completed his trendy ensemble with a pair of Gucci shoes. SEE THE PICS HERE.

Kendall and the rapper have been facing romance rumors for quite some time, especially after visiting Ovadia & Sons in NYC together on Jan. 17. Even though they were checking out the stylish threads with Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, all everyone could talk about was Kendall and A$AP’s chemistry and how they looked like “boyfriend and girlfriend.” Jordan Ovadia, brother to designers Ariel and Shimon Ovadia, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “even though they walked in separately, it was clear that A$AP and Kendall were together.”

Meanwhile, Kendall recently graced the Givenchy runway at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France during men’s fashion week in Paris on Jan. 20, so she’s clearly spending her free time catching up with the “Goldie” rapper. The pair was first seen on a date in West Hollywood Nov. 2016, and they’ve hung out together several times since then. Even if they’re not in a serious committed relationship, they do seem to have an absolute blast in each other’s company!

