Keke Palmer Slams Trey Songz For ‘Sexual Intimidation’ After He Put Her In Music Video

Yikes! The heated feud between Keke Palmer and Trey Songz reached new heights on Jan. 21, when she slammed the crooner for ‘sexual intimidation.’ This shocking development comes after she was featured in his music video, against her ‘wishes.’
Keke Palmer, 23, isn’t playing nice with Trey Songz, 32, anymore. The Scream Queens actress posted a lengthy Instagram message Jan. 21 about how the crooner included her cameo in a music video, allegedly without asking for her permission. Trey and Fabolous‘ remix to the Travis Scott and Young Thug jam, “Pick Up the Phone,” was released on YouTube yesterday, and Keke is enraged. She wrote, “This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.”
By the way, I don't care what you are wearing don't nobody reserve the right to mistreat you. Hell no! Wear what you want! Be who you are and those that take that as an invitation are THIRSTY LAME ASSES. You are not an asshole female for liking to look sexy or whatever they are assholes for not being able to contain themselves. Why should you censor YOURSELF(aside from special occasions)? To make someone else comfortable? 😂💀 — Women were not put on the earth for male entertainment. We are here to work in tandem, a team of feminin and masculine energy to give balance to earth. Not to be used when they see fit, despite the popular belief, females don't do everything for a males attention. We often do it for ourselves it's called self loved and ADORATION! 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯#idbty #idbtysquad 💡Jan. 31st, 2017
She continued, “Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes.” Keke added, “I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea.’ This is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this.”
Meanwhile, Trey didn’t back down in the least, responding hours later, “So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who’s being tested right now…I feel you, it’ll pass, I’ve been in a million storms…they all pass. Don’t let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter.”
