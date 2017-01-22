Keke Palmer Slams Trey Songz For ‘Sexual Intimidation’ After He Put Her In Music Video

Image Courtesy of YouTube

Yikes! The heated feud between Keke Palmer and Trey Songz reached new heights on Jan. 21, when she slammed the crooner for ‘sexual intimidation.’ This shocking development comes after she was featured in his music video, against her ‘wishes.’

Keke Palmer, 23, isn’t playing nice with Trey Songz, 32, anymore. The Scream Queens actress posted a lengthy Instagram message Jan. 21 about how the crooner included her cameo in a music video, allegedly without asking for her permission. Trey and Fabolous‘ remix to the Travis Scott and Young Thug jam, “Pick Up the Phone,” was released on YouTube yesterday, and Keke is enraged. She wrote, “This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.”

She continued, “Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes.” Keke added, “I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea.’ This is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this.”

Meanwhile, Trey didn’t back down in the least, responding hours later, “So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who’s being tested right now…I feel you, it’ll pass, I’ve been in a million storms…they all pass. Don’t let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter.”

