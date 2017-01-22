Justin Bieber Auctions Off Famous Blue Ferrari For Record-Setting Price Of $434,500

SplashNews

Whoa! Justin Bieber just sold his custom blue 2011 Ferrari and threw in some VIP goodies to sweeten the deal that will blow your mind.

That’s a hefty chunk of change! Justin Bieber, 22, put up his beloved blue 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia up on the auction block on Jan. 21 at Barrett Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to AZCentral. After three and a half minutes of competitive bidding with “What Do You Mean” playing in the background, that included the Biebs throwing in tickets to a U.S. show AND backstage passes, the ride sold for a whopping $434,500. The car was originally valued between $250-$300,000!

The car was customized especially for Justin at West Coast Customs with a V8, 4.8-liter engine and 20-inch wheels. Fancy stuff! Justin ran into trouble with the car when it was rear-ended back in 2014 in a chase with paparazzi, according to The Daily Mail. “He taught the paparazzi a lesson,” Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson joked with the crowd during the bidding. Justin responded, “Sure did.”

Justin looked cool and casual in an embroidered denim jacket and a white t-shirt. He was rocking his signature hair from way back in 2010. The shaggy bangs are back! Justin’s fans have been saying the pop star plans on donating the money from the auction to charity, but HollywoodLife.com cannot confirm at this time.

Justin has had car problems before like in 2011 he got into a collision with a Honda Civic, but luckily no one was injured. “Today at 12pm on the 10,900 block of Bluffside Drive in Studio City the collison occured in an underground parking structure. Justin Bieber was driving a black Ferrari when a Honda Civic collided with his car. There were no injuries or damage to either car,” LAPD Public Information Officer Herrera told HollywoodLife.com. A different Ferrari was involved in that crash, not the blue one auctioned off on Saturday.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked for how much the Biebs car went for? Sound off in the comments below!

