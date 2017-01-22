Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Amazing Post Baby Body Just 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Image Courtesy of TMZ

She’s one hot mama! Joseline Hernandez flaunted her amazing post-baby body Jan. 19, nearly three weeks after giving birth to Bonnie Bella. The Puerto Rican princess wasted no time getting back on her grind, already showcasing a flawless physique!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, is a total knockout! The Love & Hip Hop reality star delivered her precious daughter Bonnie Bella nearly three weeks ago, yet she was already rocking an insanely toned post-baby bod in New York City on Jan. 19. After seeing her showcase her curvaceous frame in a chic white blazer and sequined dress, fans can’t help but wonder what her secret is. During her outing, she revealed, “I’m excited about the baby and everybody can see the delivery special coming out on VH1, in April! I’m [also] filming the The Real, co-hosting for a whole week.”

When asked how she shed the weight so fast, Joseline dished, “I didn’t gain that much weight, I dropped like ten to fifteen pounds.” The star also shared the most difficult aspect of her pregnancy, while hopping in the car with Dawn Heflin. She explained, “Not knowing I was pregnant for the first three months, it was such a surprise, but everything was great!” We’ve got to hand it to her, she is positively glowing. The Puerto Rican princess slayed with her maternity style and she’s still bringing her A-game, last wearing a sexy catsuit for her first 2017 club appearance.

Joseline is all smiles these days, despite the recent drama in her personal life involving her ex, Stevie J, 45, whose also the father of Bonnie. Things seem to be getting better, as he recently dropped a defamation suit against her on Jan. 19, in the hopes of keeping their bond strong while they try to co-parent their newborn. We can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for them!

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away at how great Joseline looks? Let us know!

