Ex-CIA Chief Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Despicable Display’ In Front Of Memorial Wall

Former CIA director John Brennan thinks President Donald Trump gave a shameful speech on Jan. 21 in front of a wall at CIA headquarters that memorializes fallen employees. John is slamming Trump for what he calls a ‘despicable display of self-aggrandizement.’

Ex-CIA chief John Brennan said on Jan. 21 that President Donald Trump “should be ashamed” of himself for focusing his speech at the CIA’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia on all things Trump, while standing in front of the Memorial Wall which has 117 stars on it, one for every employee who has died in the line of duty.

While most who speak there tend to focus on the sacrifices of the CIA officers and their families, Trump boasted about his own intelligence and bragged about the 1.5 million people who came to his inauguration. Crowd scientists suggest that there were actually 160,000 people on the National Mall at that time, as reported by the New York Times.

“Former CIA Director Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump’s despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA’s Memorial Wall of Agency heroes,” John’s former deputy chief of staff Nick Shapiro said in a statement to the public. Trump’s team was not happy about that, as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus clapped back saying that the former director should be punished for media reports that the president’s relationship with U.S. intelligence agencies is less than ideal. “I think John Brennan has a lot of things to answer for in regard to these leaked documents,” he told Fox News Sunday on Jan. 22.

”There is nobody that feels stronger about the Intelligence Community and the CIA than Donald Trump,” Trump told those in attendance. “I am so behind you. You’re going to get so much backing. Maybe you’ll say, ’don’t give us so much backing. Mr. President, please, we don’t need that much backing,’ But you’re going to have that, and I think everybody in this room knows it.” Whether or not they have his backing, John isn’t happy that Trump spent so much of his speech in front of a wall honoring the dead talking about his disdain for the media and how impressive the crowds were at his inauguration.

