3 Million Men & Women Marched Across The Country To Protest Donald Trump’s Policies

Numbers are coming in from all across the country to add to the tally of participants who came out for the Women’s March rallies on Jan. 21 and the total is absolutely mind-blowing at a whopping 3 million!

Women’s March rallies all across the United States to stand up for women’s rights and to protest President Donald Trump‘s policies on Jan. 21 proved to be so popular that a reported 3 million women and men showed up in total, The Hill reported. Wow! While the big ticket event, the Women’s March on Washington on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., reportedly drew half a million people, the estimated total of 3 million participants shows just how far a reach the event had outside the main march.

At least 400,000 protestors were counted in Manhattan, 100,000 participants showed up in Boston, and Chicago saw 250,000 protestors. The march in Los Angeles reportedly drew 500,000 participants, making it the largest protest the Los Angeles Police Department had seen since a 2006 rally for immigration reform.

Smaller, but no less significant, marches were held in Seattle, Denver, Portland, Madison, Wis., Atlanta, St. Paul, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Tucson, Sacramento, Kansas City, New Orleans, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh, Miami and Olympia, Wash.

Though Trump didn’t comment on the protests on the day of the marches, which took place the day after his inauguration, he did take to Twitter the next morning to express his feelings over the turnout. “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” Trump tweeted on Jan.22. “Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.” Ouch!

Many people took so much offense to that tweet, responding that they had voted and reminding Trump that he actually lost the popular vote, that Trump returned to Twitter soon after to send out another message with a very different tone. “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views,” Trump wrote. Twitter users also questioned whether this tweet had been written by Trump himself, as it was a complete 180 from what he had just written.

