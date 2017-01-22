Stacey Dash Axed By Fox News & Twitter Cheers — See The Funniest Memes & Reactions

Courtesy of FOX

Sayonara, Stacey Dash! The actress, who is best known for her role in 1995’s ‘Clueless,’ was just canned by FOX News, and Twitter users are rejoicing. Seriously — they’re straight up throwing a party on the social media platform. See their tweets here!

FOX News reportedly declined to renew contributor contracts for Stacey Dash, George Will, and Ed Rollins, a network spokesperson told The Hill over the weekend. And while layoffs are never a good thing, Stacey’s exit seems to be the most celebrated one on Twitter — she even became a trending topic. We rounded up some of the best responses for your viewing pleasure below. Take a look!

Fox: We fired Stacey Dash. Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cTMxLLACAu — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) January 22, 2017

black twitter to stacey dash: pic.twitter.com/W5l8243T8U — i am not jasmine, (@iAMaladden) January 22, 2017

When I saw why Stacey Dash was trending on twitter. pic.twitter.com/GdK00hh83L — Rob San Miguel (@robertsanmiguel) January 22, 2017

AMAZING how much love & support Black Twitter is giving Stacey Dash after she was let go by #FoxNews…😏#BlackLivesMatter #StaceyDash #CNN pic.twitter.com/vofmXpGt8E — HAINES (@toddwhaines) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/G8zif92YbH — Jeff (@JayJazzi) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash destroyed her black card for nothing pic.twitter.com/iN2naF3qmn — Jae (@MsSTL79) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash got the boot right after the inauguration. Good job Fox. pic.twitter.com/gHTQZGar4W — GLEN COCO (@goddessbase) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash to black people: "How long are y'all going to hate me" Black people: pic.twitter.com/kdJtB3izmo — Itsloudinsidemyhead (@itsShirleyBIH) January 22, 2017

As you’ll recall, Stacey caused a lot of controversy for her opinions on race relations, women’s rights, and other issues. Remember when she called Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams a “Hollywood plantation slave” after his 2016 BET Awards speech? Or how about when she said transgender people should have to pee in bushes instead of using bathrooms? Yeah, we didn’t forget either. We hate to say it, but we understand why there hasn’t been an outpouring of support for Stacey.

