Donald Trump Slams Women’s March Protestors & Stars: ‘Why Didn’t These People Vote?’

President Donald Trump has responded to the Women’s March with a tweet that is a giant jab at the millions who came out to peacefully protest on Jan. 21, just one day after his inauguration. Donald is actually slamming them saying they must not have voted in the recent election!

President Donald Trump, 70, has only been in office since Jan. 20 and already starting trouble on Twitter again! The president took to social media on Jan. 22 to air his grievances about the Women’s March rallies that took place across the country on Jan 21, with one happening not too far from his new residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. His words didn’t exactly send the most supportive of messages to the protesters who were there to show his administration that women’s rights are human rights.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” Trump tweeted early in the morning the day after the marches. “Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.” Whoa. That is definitely no way to winner over the American public! Looks like many people were extremely upset to see that tweet coming from their new president, with Twitter users reminding Donald that they did vote and he actually lost the popular vote on Nov. 7.

It was not long after his attack on the protestors started to gain serious negative attention that Donald took to Twitter once more to put up a tweet with a DRASTICALLY different tone that some even claimed could not have been written by the same person who has bashing those he thought didn’t vote. “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views,” Trump wrote. Clearly that message is very different from the one that came before it.

Trump has a history of taking to Twitter anytime he is happy, or more often unhappy, about a situation but this instance certainly sticks out as it is one of the first tweets he’s sent since the day of his inauguration. Certainly people were expecting him to continue his behavior of speaking his mind online, but now it’s a whole different ballgame and what he tweets has the weight of the Oval Office behind it.

