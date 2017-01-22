Women’s Marchers Blast Donald Trump For Dismissing Their Historic Protest — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump tweeted dismissing the Women’s Marches across the country that took place on Jan. 21 and Twitter flipped out.

President Donald Trump, 70, stirred up some angry Twitter followers when he tweeted about the historic crowds at Women’s Marches across the country on Jan. 21. The 3 million people who protested in the United States and another 1.5 million around the world did not take kindly to being dismissed in 140 characters. “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” the president tweeted on the morning of Jan. 22.

He followed up his first tweet two hours later that was significantly less bombastic. “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views,” he wrote. Both tweets received a multitude of replies and many of them were angry.

One user wrote, “Honey, more than 65 million of them did vote,” and posted a second tweet that read,” And, sweet Donald, I’m sorry the nasty women made you upset, but let’s not start whining about free speech and dissent.” Now that’s powerful stuff. Many people picked on the fact that the President lost of the popular vote.

“You lost the popular vote by 3Mil. We showed up to protest you bc you’re garbage,” one tweet read. While others warned President Saturday’s protests were just the beginning. “Have news for you. The massive protests were just the start of political action against you and the GOP agenda,” one user wrote.

.@realDonaldTrump And, sweet Donald, I'm sorry the nasty women made you upset, but let's not start whining about free speech and dissent. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 22, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You lost the popular vote by 3Mil. We showed up to protest you bc you're garbage. — Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) January 22, 2017

@realDonaldTrump this is what the leader of the free world is doing at 7:45am on a Sunday. Little hands, inauguration turnout and brain. — Andrew Hickey (@andrewmhickey) January 22, 2017

@realDonaldTrump this should say "saw the protests, we are listening to you, understand your concerns & will do our best to address them" — Mike Denison (@mikd33) January 22, 2017

@realDonaldTrump this is all you have to say about the largest protest in US history? Stop tweeting until you decide to start governing. — Joseph Amodeo (@josephamodeo) January 22, 2017

A lot of users questioned whether President Trump even wrote the second tweet because it seemed so out of character for him. “I know Donald Trump didn’t write this tweet. He lacks the fundamental ability to be gracious and humble. This is the work of a staffer,” a tweet theorized. One user joked, “Donald Trump, (Really though, be honest—you didn’t write that, right?)” with a GIF of Raven Symone from her TV show That’s So Raven smirking.

@realDonaldTrump Not a chance in hell you wrote this — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 22, 2017

I know @realDonaldTrump didn't write this tweet. He lacks the fundamental ability to be gracious and humble. This is the work of a staffer — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) January 22, 2017

