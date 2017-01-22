Courtesy of Twitter

Demi Lovato was happy to show support for her man Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos during the Bellator 170 in Los Angeles on Jan. 21. And it seems the MMA fighter was far from complaining about having the sweet singer ringside to cheer him on!

Demi Lovato, 24, and Guilherme ”Bomba” Vasconcelos have been seeing quite a lot of each other recently, but their sweetest public appearance so far has definitely been Demi’s trek to see Bomba fight during the Bellator 170 at The Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 21. The “Confident” singer showed up at the MMA event dressed in form-fitting black pants and a “Team Bomba” T-shirt ready to cheer on her beau.

A source told E! News that Demi was talking with MMA fighter Randy Couture and his girlfriend, actress Mindy Robinson, saying, “Everything’s good! I’m excited!” She also noted that this was the first fight of his that she was attending as his girlfriend. “I’m freaking out!” she said to the pair. Aww! The eyewitness said that Demi looked nervous while waiting for the fight to start but was definitely there cheering with fans, “Let’s go, Bomba! Let’s go!”

Demi looked visibly uncomfortable when Bomba was hit and was heard screaming, “Don’t let him up!” when her beau was crushing his opponent. After all her hard cheering had paid off and her MMA fighter had come out the victor, Demi started jumping up and down and hugging everyone in sight! The eye witness saw Bomba look right at Demi and point to her from inside the ring. He definitely knows who his No. 1 fan is!

Bomba’s team then took Demi backstage to congratulate her man on his big win and was overheard saying, “I’m still shaking.” OMG, we can’t believe how adorable her pride is! Once she saw Bomba come out she began grinning and when he came to her they kissed and hugged for a long time as she told him, “I’m so proud of you! I’m so proud of you.” Be still our hearts!

