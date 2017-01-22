Chris Brown Fires Back At Aziz Ansari For Comparing Him To Trump: ‘Hop Off My D***’

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of NBC

Uh oh! Chris Brown fired back at Aziz Ansari for comparing him to Donald Trump during his opening monologue on ‘SNL.’ The rapper had some fighting words on Jan. 22, telling his new foe, ‘Aladdin, hop off my d***.’ Keep reading for the details!

Chris Brown, 27, clearly isn’t a fan of jokes made at his expense. The rapper slammed Aziz Ansari, 33, with an expletive message on Jan. 22, hours after the comedian compared him to Donald Trump, 70, on Saturday Night Live. In case you missed it, Aziz called Trump the “Chris Brown of politics” in his opening monologue, leading Breezy to respond with a scathing post reading, “F**K NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D*CK!” These are some major fighting words, especially when the stand-up comic was only trying to make light of recent events.

FUCK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY DICK! 😂. A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

Aziz was basically getting at how Donald has many followers which support his unforgivable actions, some of which overlooked certain aspects of his unconventional campaign since they have faith in how he’ll run the country. The comedian explained on SNL, “I’m sure there’s a lot of people who voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown. Where it’s like ‘hey man, I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music, I don’t condone the extracurriculars.” He then quipped how Donald’s slogan “Make America Great Again” is basically like Breezy’s hit jam “Loyal.”

Donald has also been very vocal about his dislike of the way they represent him on the show, however that hasn’t stopped the talented cast from going all-out every week. Hours after the comedy sketch series mocked his “golden showers” scandal on Jan. 14, he slammed SNL, calling it “Really bad television!” Nonetheless, the series is all about free speech and making light of issues that are of importance to the nation. Hopefully, this trash-talk ends here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Breezy went too far or was Aziz' joke uncalled for?

