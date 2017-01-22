Ivanka Trump & More Who Prove Your Post-Baby Body Can Be Better Than Ever

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Look at these hot mamas! Ladies like Blake Lively, Ivanka Trump, and Kim Kardashian are the epitome of post-baby goals. Their incredible bodies after having kids show that you can get into the best shape of your life post-baby. All hail these moms!

No one has had more eyes on her lately than Ivanka Trump. The mom-of-three was by father Donald Trump’s side as he was elected and sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. It’s hard to believe that Ivanka gave birth to son Theodore in March 2016! Ivanka bounced back instantly and made it look easy! Pregnancy didn’t slow her down one bit.

Blake Lively is another celebrity who has really proven you can have your best body after baby. The actress gave birth to daughter Ines in Sept. 2016 and looked flawless only weeks later at the L’Oreal Women of Worth awards in Nov. 2016.

She flaunted her incredible post-baby body again at the ceremony for hubby Ryan Reynolds’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her after pregnancy figure is seriously GOALS! Blake also showed off her amazing long legs at the People’s Choice Awards and flawless post-baby bod at the Golden Globes in January. Having kids has really given Blake such confidence!

Pregnancy has also given both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian more confidence than they ever had before they kids. The sisters continue to work hard for their post-baby bodies and love to show off the results. And we don’t blame them! They look amazing. From naked selfies to sexy bikini photos, Kim and Kourtney are two hot mamas.

Check out the rest of the celebrity moms who are inspiration for us all by going through our gallery now! Bow down to these mommies!

