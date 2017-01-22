Courtesy of Instagram

It’s on! The stars are aligning to watch the highly anticipated NFC Championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on Jan. 22, including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and more. Check out the celebs on the sidelines!

The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons are battling it out for the NFC Championship title today, Jan. 22, and only one of the dedicated NFL teams will continue forth to compete in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. Several stars traveled to the Georgia Dome to watch the highly anticipated showdown, including Pitch Perfect stunners Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Shelley Regner, Anna Camp, Chrissie Fit, Ester Dean and Kelly Jackle. All of the ladies were having a blast, posing on the sidelines to root for the Falcons and utilizing the photo opportunity to the fullest.

Falcons v. Packers v. Bellas A photo posted by Shelley (@shelleyregner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:48am PST

@annakendrick47 made me take a picture by myself and this one was the least awkward #falcons #ATL A photo posted by kelleyjakle (@kelleyjakle) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Kelly was all smiles when posing for her own portrait, rocking a cute and sporty ensemble, alongside the caption, “@annakendrick47 made me take a picture by myself and this one was the least awkward #falcons #ATL.” Several big names have been making an appearance at the last few playoff games as the final match draws closer, including Falcons fans Future, 33, and Bow Wow, 29, who both witnessed their team defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 14.

The Falcons and Packers both have a lot of potential, since Green Bay’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 33, is looking for his second Super Bowl ring. Before he and his team can play for the Lombardi Trophy, they need to defeat the Atlanta Falcons and their high-scoring quarterback, Matt Ryan, 31. Whoever wins this game will compete against the winner of the AFC match, between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. We can’t wait!

