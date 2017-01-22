Brielle Biermann Rocks A Thong & Puts Kardashians In The Shade With Sizzling Belfie

Image Courtesy of Snapchat & Instagram

It’s a battle of the booties! Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann is ready to take the Kardashian throne, posting a sizzling photo showcasing her posterior Jan. 21. The young star rocked a thong bathing suit, putting on a jaw-dropping display!

Brielle Biermann, 19, knows how to turn heads. The starlet shared an eye-catching photo that showcased her curvaceous behind on Jan. 21, making it appear as though she’s trying to give Kim Kardashian a run for her money. Wearing a leather thong bathing suit, she put her booty cheeks on full display while arching her back for the camera. Brielle was posing seductively in front of a mirror, rocking tousled locks as she captured a quick belfie (butt selfie). She’s totally not shy, even turning around to flaunt major cleavage in the high-cut one piece with lace-up sides.

Interestingly enough, Kim Zolciak also shared a similar snap earlier, before heading to the beach. Her mom Kim, 38, flaunted her own impressive physique, rocking a patterned bikini with her blonde tresses pulled up into a chic up ‘do for her sexy Snapchat photos. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta stunner was gearing up for some fun in the sun with her husband Kroy Biermann. It’s clear the mother-daughter duo has plenty in common, as they last captured fan’s attention with their matching plump pouts and massive cleavage at a New York event Sept. 12.

Kim and Brielle have been vocal about their cosmetic enhancements, showing off their lip injection procedures at Dr. Simon Ourian’s Beverly Hills office. Kim had breast implants, a tummy tuck and even injections to her butt to remove cellulite. It looks like these two are giving the Kardashians some major competition, and we’re guessing this is only the beginning of the sexy selfies!

HollywoodLifers, has Kim K. been dethroned with these booty-baring photos? Let us know!

