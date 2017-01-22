‘SNL’: Big Sean Nails Performances Of ‘Bounce Back’ & ‘Sunday Morning Jetpack’

Image Courtesy of NBC

Do it! Big Sean brought the heat with his lyrical flow on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ performing his charting singles ‘Bounce Back’ and ‘Sunday Morning Jetpack’ on Jan. 21. The rapper had the audience singing along while he commanded the stage!

WOAH DERE! Big Sean, 28, may be a newbie to the world of Saturday Night Live, but the rapper absolutely slayed his performances on the NBC comedy sketch series. Taking the studio 8H stage for the first time in his sky-rocketing career, he brought the audience to their feet while showing off his lyrical prowess. The hip-hop artist looked stylish as can be while nailing renditions of his hit jams “Bounce Back” and “Sunday Morning Jetpack.” With his captivating presence and notable talent, fans were loving every minute of his highly anticipated appearance.

Sean Don’s performance came at the perfect time, since his fourth studio album, I Decided, is set to drop Feb. 3. The Detroit rapper made sure to incorporate several A-lists artists for his eagerly anticipated debut, featuring The Dream, DJ Mustard, Metro Boomin, and also a verse from Eminem. “He lit it up. You know what I mean? He went on there and it kind of reminded me of … it just reminded me of why I am such an Eminem fan,” Sean explained during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “It’s the way he’s uniquely special. The he way he flows.”

Ahead of his performance, Sean stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he dished all about his upcoming music in 2017. On top of that, he also took to Instagram to voice his appreciation for booking the comedy sketch show gig. He wrote, “I’m hyped as hell to be performing on @NBCSNL this week with my dog @azizansari!! Wassup Kate. #BigSeanOnSNL.” Viewers were also treated to plenty of hilarious skits and a first-time appearance from comedian Aziz Ansari, who served as the superstar host for the evening. We can’t wait to see what’s next!

