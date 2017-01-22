Bella Hadid Suffers Nip Slip In Paris After Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss On Date

FameFlynet

Poor Bella Hadid. One night after her ex, The Weeknd, was spotted swapping spit with his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, the model suffered an embarrassing nip slip in Paris. Can’t she catch a break?

Bella Hadid‘s left nipple was on full display during an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on Jan. 20. While in Paris, the model wore a sheer top, while covering her nipples with only a jacket. But without some double-sided tape, Bella’s jacket moved all around and for a split second, her left nipple became exposed. How embarrassing!

Bella was with Kendall Jenner, who also wore a sheer top. But the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star had star-shaped pasties covering her nipples, so there was no chance her nipples would become exposed. That’s smart thinking on Kendall’s part!

It’s too bad Bella didn’t think of wearing some pasties before heading out on the town. Especially considering she was probably already humiliated to hear her ex, The Weeknd, and his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, enjoyed a romantic date night in Panorama City, California that very same evening. And one night earlier, the “Starboy” singer took Selena to the Tenants Of The Trees Club, where they had a romantic date night. They sat at a “secluded table,” where Selena allegedly stroked his back. Plus, they shared a romantic kiss on the rooftop.

That must hurt for Bella to hear. And then to suffer a nip slip just hours later?! Bella’s been having some bad luck lately. Hopefully, things turn around for her!

