Barron Trump Defended By Chelsea Clinton: ‘He Deserves The Chance To Be A Kid’

Sun, January 22, 2017 6:30pm EST by 2 Comments
REX/Shutterstock
This is so sweet! Barron Trump was defended by Chelsea Clinton after Donald Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20 and her tweet is so touching!

Barron Trump, 10, has a defender in former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, 36.  While he has stayed out of the public eye for the most part, Barron was front and center at his father Donald Trump’s, 70, presidential inauguration Friday, Jan. 20. “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid,” Chelsea wrote before adding, “Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids.” Wow.

Chelsea took an admirable stance against people who have been saying unkind things about the ten year-old including Rosie O’Donnell’s comments theorizing Barron was autistic. A writer for Saturday Night Live Katie Rich also got in hot water after tweeting, “this country’s first homeschool shooter” in reference to Barron. Chelsea also managed make her feelings known concerning President Trump’s policies going forward. She clearly wants to stand up for kids everywhere.

Well in any case, Barron charmed plenty of people over the course of the inauguration. Viewers loved watching Barron play peek-a-boo with his cute little nephew as his father signed his first executive orders. “Barron Trump playing peek a boo with his nephew honestly is the sweetest thing don’t tell me otherwise,” one user tweeted. We agree!

Fans might not get to see too much of Barron in Washington because he will return to New York City for school on Monday, Jan. 23. He’ll finish out school with his mother Melania, 46, in the Big Apple. The two will then join the President in the White House come September and Barron will go to school somewhere in the Washington D.C. area. It’s so nice to see the Trumps want Barron to make a smooth transition into this new life.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chelsea’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below!

