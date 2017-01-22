Atlanta Falcons Destroy Packers In NFC Championship Game: Advance To Super Bowl

Rex/Shutterstock

What a blowout! The Green Bay Packers challenged the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC Championship on Jan. 22, but more than that – a spot in Super Bowl 51 was on the line! At the end of the game, it was the Falcons who valiantly prevailed and will now play for the NFL championship!

What a fitting way to say good-bye to the Georgia Dome. The historical football stadium is set to be demolished (per AJC.com) but first, the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers had to tear the house down. With a trip to Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas, riding on this game, neither side was going to go easy. The Atlanta-based team ended up DESTROYING the Packers, with a final score of 44-21.

Matt Ryan, 31, may have certified his position as the NFL’s MVP. Atlanta’s quarterback has been playing the season of his lifetime, and he went 27/38 attempts in this game, throwing for 392 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was near-flawless, scoring a 139.4 QB rating. It was also a fantastic showing by Julio Jones, 27, who had 180 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Along with Mohamed Sanu, 27, and Devonta Freeman, 24, racking up the points, it seems Atlanta has itself a triple-threat.

They were just too much for Aaron Rodgers, 33, and the rest of the Pack. Aaron tried to rally, and still put up three touchdowns while going 27/45 attempts. Still, he had one interception (and almost a second, until the call was overruled as an incomplete pass.) Green Bay was just smoked by a superior team in this game!

Your Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl bound!#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/i2P8uH9Zcu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2017

Aaron should be happy he got this far, as it seemed like he was ready to be put out to pasture about half-way through the season. When he and the Packers lost to the Falcons in Week 8, that 33-32 defeat kicked off what would become a four-game losing streak.

It wasn’t until the 27-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles that Aaron remembered he was a quarterback superstar. The Pack went undefeated for eight games, including two playoff victories over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

As for the Falcons, the Dirty Birds had the highest-scoring regular NFL season, racking up 540 points. Atlanta got to the NFC title game with a little bit of shade. Before smoking the Seattle Seahawks, 36-20, they trolled Russell Wilson, 28, by playing music by his wife’s ex, Future, 33. Ciara’s, 31, first baby-daddy was even on hand to see his home team clip the Seahawks’ wings. Hopefully, he scored tickets to see this game, too.

Now, the big challenge awaits the winner in Super Bowl 51. They’ll face the winner of the New England Patriots – Pittsburgh Steelers match, set to air at 6:40 PM ET on Jan. 22. With Tom Brady, 39, playing like a madman, it’s quite likely that the Falcons will have to come face-to-face with 3-time Super Bowl MVP and 4-time NFL Champion.

Who do you want to win the Super Bowl, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.