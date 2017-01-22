Anwar Hadid & Nicola Peltz’s Sexy PDA-Filled Pic: Couple Finally Makes Love Official

Instagram

Anwar Hadid and Nicole Peltz posted a super cute PDA pic on social media, and now there’s no doubting that they are officially a couple! The long time friends are just friends no more — it’s on! HollywoodLife.com has all the details on their hot new romance.

Anwar Hadid, 17, and Nicole Peltz, 22, have finally gone public with their relationship! The couple has been rumored to be dating since first being spotted together, out and about holding hands in Beverly Hills on Jan. 18. But now it’s official! Bella and Gigi Hadid’s little brother, and Justin Bieber’s ex shared a sexy snap of the two of them kissing, in a closet, as you do! on the teen’s Instagram on Jan. 21. In the black and white photo, Anwar is seen clutching the actress around the waist, while holding a giant bunch of white roses…Awww!

Altogether now…. Anwar and Nicole sitting in a tree…..K.I.S.S.I.N.G! Just for good measure, the teenager captioned the pic with a couple of smily dog faces and two red roses. What an old romantic! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the two first sparked romance rumors earlier this month, after Nicole posted a pic on Jan. 14. of her sitting on Anwar’s lap, just days before their LA outing.

Anwar’s photo was pretty popular with his million Instagram followers — at time of posting, it had already racked up over 93,000 likes and 1,730 comments! “They are dating,” a source confirmed to E! “It’s a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends.” Sofia Richie, 18, and Nicole’s big brother, Will Peltz, 30 are amongst their circle of mutual pals.

In addition to acting, and having dated the 22-year-old Biebs, following his split from Selena Gomez, 24, Nicole is also known for her modeling work — just like her new teen toyboy! She even made an appearance in the video for 24-year-old Zayn Malik‘s solo hot, “It’s Only You” as well as 24-year-old Miley Cyrus‘ “7 Songs.” But, it’s her acting work that really brings home the bacon!

Nicole’s breakout role was in 2010 as Katara in the M. Night Shyamalan film The Last Airbender, but her career is full of notable roles in television and film including the A&E series Bates Motel and the 2014 film Transformers: Age of Extinction. Meanwhile, Anwar’s modeling career continues to grow. The youngest Hadid sibling, who is signed to IMG models, has already racked up a Teen Vogue front cover and a photo spread in Vogue Hommes. Not bad for a 17-year-old!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Anwar and Nicole dating? Let us know in comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.