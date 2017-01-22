‘AGT’ Winner Neal E. Boyd & Mom, 62, In ’Serious Condition’ After Horrific Car Crash

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no — so scary. ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Neal E. Boyd and his 62-year-old mother were involved in a single car crash, a new report claims — one that was so serious, it sent his vehicle flying into the air. Get all the heartbreaking details here.

Neal E. Boyd, who won Season 3 of America’s Got Talent for his opera singing abilities, reportedly ran off a road in Scott County, Missouri at 8:45 AM, “crashed into a tree, which then sent his car flying, and then into another tree,” TMZ claims.

And as if that weren’t scary enough, the report also claims Neal’s 62-year-old mother, Esther R. Boyd, was a passenger in the vehicle. They’re both in serious condition at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Sadly, Neal, 41, was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, TMZ notes, but Esther was.

As we previously mentioned Neal is an American pop opera singer, and he is best known for winning the third season of America’s Got Talent in 2008, when he was awarded the $1-million prize and a headline show in Las Vegas, Nevada. He later released his debut album, My American Dream, on June 23, 2009. He also performed for Barack Obama, while the former POTUS was visiting Missouri on March 10, 2010.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Neal and his mom during this difficult time. We wish them a speedy recovery.

