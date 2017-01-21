Women’s March On Washington: Where I Saw The Country’s Best Battle The Worst

It’s 5:00am the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the roads are already filled with nasty women. They’re on their way to DC for the Women’s March on Washington with a mission in mind. Here’s one of our stories!

Donald Trump, 70, had been president for less than 24 hours before approximately 500,000 women and men began flooding the streets of Washington, DC. The hopeful, passionate, and productive demonstrators flocked to the nation’s capital on January 21 for the Women’s March on Washington and made history.

What started as the march organizers simply trying to find a way to inspire change in 2017 somehow grew into the largest inauguration protest in United States history. It was easy to see why, especially when arriving in DC.

But back up just a bit.

The process of first getting to DC from New York City was incredibly long because the roads were bumper to bumper with buses. Look closely inside each bus, and you’d see rows of women pink pussy(cat) hats, decorating signs for the march. The rest stops along the way from NYC to DC were the same: long, winding lines of women chatting and adjusting their pins and “flair” as they waited for their coffee.

While there’s always an uneasy air around protesting, especially at highly-publicized events, the Women’s March was warm, welcoming and inclusive from the start. After jumping off the bus, I was welcomed by innumerable other women hiking it to the Capitol building for the beginning of the day’s festivities. We’d cheer every time we’d see someone new join the crowd, and that air of encouragement didn’t stop the rest of the day.

The National Mall, from the Capitol building to the Washington Monument and everything in between was packed shoulder-to-shoulder with protesters: people standing in the mud, shivering in the cold, who erupted in cheers and applause when a little girl handed out rainbow stickers. People seriously doing the Wave when John Kerry walked by (he definitely enjoyed it). People chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “immigrants are welcome here.”

We passionately fought with our words and presence against the policies of a country we believe no longer has our best interests at heart. We fought for women’s rights, and that means the rights of all women, and all the rights that women deserve. We marched and chanted for bodily autonomy, access to affordable healthcare, and equality.

Though the Women’s March on Washington was not explicitly an anti-Trump rally, his policies and behavior played a large role in the day. It’s hard to ignore the orange elephant in the room when you’re marching in his territory. “We want a leader/not a creepy tweeter” was one of the more popular chants of the day. There was a good “f**k Mike Pence!” thrown in there for good measure.

The most moving aspect of the march was seeing the torch passed to our younger girls. The most pursuasive rabblebrousers were two little girls hoisted on their dads’ shoulders, who screamed “show me what democracy looks like!” at us (“this is what democracy looks like!”).

It’s the people like these tiny, fiesty females who give us hope for the fights that are surely still coming. Today, we made history, but tomorrow is just another day. Trump will still be president, Pence VP, and Paul Ryan heading the House. Let’s just focus on how upset Trump is that the march turnout was double the size of his inauguration.

