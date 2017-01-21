Women’s March Pink P*ssy Hats — Who’s Behind The Project & Why Protesters Wear Them

REX/Shutterstock

What’s the deal with the pink hats? Women are sporting pink knitted hats at marches and we’ve got the details about the P*ssy Hat Project.

By now you’ve probably seen pictures of women, including some celebs sporting hot pink p*ssy hats on their way to the Women’s March in Washington D.C. or in other cities across the country. The marchers will be wearing the hats as a symbol of women’s’ reproductive rights as they march on Jan. 21.

“The hats are in part a response to Trump’s remarks about grabbing women by the p*ssy,” Kat Coyle, the owner of The Little Knittery in Los Angeles told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kat also wrote the hat’s pattern along with Jayna Zweiman and Krista Suh from the P*ssy Hat Project. How cool is that?

Kat isn’t looking for any kind of payment for the hats. She’s giving out “hundreds and hundreds of hats to women marching in D.C and across the country.” Kat said, “They are not for sale, they are a gift from the knitter to the marcher.” It’s pretty amazing. The Little Knittery cannot even keep up with the demand. “So far, over 60,000 hats have been made. We want everyone marching to wear a pink hat representing solidarity and support for women’s rights.”

Other knitters have begun helping out and are making more hats, as long as Kat can keep pink yarn in stock. “We’ve also been selling pink yarn and can’t keep it on the shelves,” she said. “Knitters from all over the country and are showing their hats on social media. Some knitters are selling them on Etsy.”

SumOfAllUs spokesperson Toni Preston announced in a statement why the March is so vital after President Donald Trump’s inauguration yesterday, Jan. 20. “rump’s strategy of dividing us on the basis of race, religion, gender, and sexual orientation has everything to do with corporate power,” she said. “But marching together is one small but significant thing we can do to start dismantling that. The march is massive, intersectional, and best of all, growing. It’s a movement we’re excited about, and hope you are too. There’s only one thing that is going to stop Trump and his billionaire cabinet. It’s not some outside mystical force — it’s you. It’s me. It’s us, standing up for each other.” Isn’t that so powerful?

