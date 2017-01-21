Women’s March On Washington: See Photos From Rallies Across The Country

REX/Shutterstock

It’s only one day after Trump’s inauguration, and tons of protesters have already taken to the streets around the nation in protest of his presidency. Click through our gallery to s ee pics of women, men, and children standing in solidarity together at the Women’s March!

Donald Trump, 70, has only been in office one day, but that has not stopped protesters from expressing their outrage. The Women’s March on Washington was one of the first protests to kick off on Jan. 21, but it definitely isn’t the only one. Women and men alike have joined forces at a number of rallies around the country to chant that Trump is #NotMyPresident! See all of the pics in our gallery above!

As we previously reported, the protests breaking out around the country are in support of the Women March in Washington, DC. Celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, 31, Lena Dunham, 30, Zendaya, 20, and many other women flocked to our nation’s capital to stand up for women’s rights as well as the rights of other minority communities that feel threatened by Trump’s presidency.

The march, which is being held from noon until 11 p.m. that night, invited hundreds of thousands of demonstrators to march from the Lincoln Memorial all the way up to the president’s new home at the White House. Wow, that’s incredible! An for those who were unable to make it, other marches have commenced in California, New York, and other major cities around the country. It’s even reached outside of the country to Paris, London, and Dublin! That’s insane!

The post-inaugural marches serve as a follow up to protests that erupted on and before Inauguration Day in opposition of Trump and his administration. Some riots broke out on Jan. 20, in which protesters were seen vandalizing public buildings and even setting cars on fire! OMG! Police officers also reportedly turned violent and pepper sprayed crowds of people. So far, it looks like all of the protests on Jan. 21, have been fairly peaceful with little to no violent outbreaks. We hope that every one stays safe and continues to fight for what they believe in peacefully!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the rallies going on around the country? Let us know your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.