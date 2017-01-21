Women’s March NYC Live Stream: Watch Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera & More

REX/Shutterstock

Girl power! Tens of thousands of women have banded together in New York City to stand in protest of Donald Trump! From the chants to celebrity guests, don’t miss a single moment of the historic event! Watch the live stream here.

Donald Trump, 70, is officially president, and people are not happy about it one bit. As the Women’s March kicks off in Washington DC, many other rallies and protests have erupted in major cities across the nation! New York City will also be holding a march on Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m. ET, in support of women’s rights, and it is bound to be one epic event! CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM OF THE WOMEN’S MARCH IN NEW YORK CITY!

“New York City will proudly join the international community to march in support of equality and promote civil rights for every human. This historic and peaceful event is open to the public and we warmly welcome ALL to participate,” the event’s official Facebook page stated. That’s amazing! In addition to welcoming all women, men, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community, there will also be celebrity guests present. America Ferrera and Scarlet Johansson will both be present at the rally, where they will reportedly make speeches to get voters fired up to walk straight up to the Trump Tower.

As we previously noted, the NYC protest is standing in solidarity with tons of other protests going on around the country. In addition to Washington, DC, there are reports of protests happening in Chicago, California, Florida, and other major cities. Protests have also made it overseas, with women showing their support in Dublin, London, and Paris. OMG! HollywoodLife.com is attending the Women’s March in New York and California, so watch out for our EXCLUSIVE coverage coming soon!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the women’s march in New York City? Are you planning on attending one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

