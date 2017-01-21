Women’s March LA: Miley Cyrus & More Shine At Largest Gathering In America

shepard fairey

President who? If you had the blues at the presidential inauguration, it was impossible not to smile and feel overjoyed at the Women’s March in Los Angeles. Today, Jan. 21, will forever be a historic day in the capital of show biz because everyone was a star.

The Women’s March in Los Angeles brought out every color, size, shape and age on Jan. 21. Women wearing pink p*ssy hats, men and children carrying signs, Miley Cyrus marching with fellow Happy Hippie Foundation followers — that was only the start. Kindness prevailed and love ruled the City of Angels where over 750,000 people gathered at downtown’s Pershing Square to speak their truth and support equal rights, one day after Donald Trump was sworn into office.

An emotional Barbara Streisand was the first person to speak at the Women’s March in LA, followed by activist Jane Fonda. Streisand urged the enthusiastic crowd to voice their concerns. “Refuse to be silenced, you will be heard in the end,” the singer echoed. “Hold power accountable to truth.” Way to shine!

Juliet Lewis and U2’s The Edge sang “In The Name Of Love,” while the legendary Helen Reddy brought tears to fans eyes when she sang her 1970’s anthem “I Am Woman.” Jackson Browne rocked the stage with “And The River Rolls For The Righteous.” Meanwhile, Kerry Washington also reminded us all, “You are in charge!”

Actress Camryn Manhaim stressed the importance of Roe v. Wade, and encouraged all women, especially the youth to understand the history of the 1973 landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court that gives us control over our bodies. “We have to make our voices heard. Our schools don’t teach this kind of history that women fought for and died for,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We can’t allow the government to take away our rights to decide what we do with our bodies. Learn about Roe v. Wade, learn about our planet, learn about immigrants, learn about our rights and start rising up.”

The list of celebs goes on including a very pregnant Natalie Portman and Julia Louie-Drefuss. However, the main stars at the march were the people. Every single person we came across was a rock star. People went out of their way to help others and embrace each other with open hearts. The kindness and joy superseded any sadness felt the day before.

Today, the people of America proved that Love does Trump Hate, and we will continue to do so as long as we use our voice to protect each other and our sacred rights.

