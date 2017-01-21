Los Angeles Women’s March Live Stream: Watch Ariana Grande & More Kick Off The Protest

REX/Shutterstock

As the Women’s March kicks off on the East Coast, a sister rally will soon begin in Los Angeles! You can catch Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel, and more stand up against Donald Trump on the live stream here!

Never underestimate a woman with an opinion and some good walking shoes! The Women’s March is making its way to Los Angeles on Jan. 21, and it’s going to be SO epic! Tens of thousands of protesters are hitting the streets to protest our new president Donald Trump, 70! CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM OF LA WOMEN’S MARCH HERE!

“Women’s March Los Angeles is about having our voices heard, activating our community and unifying our community. Women’s rights are human rights,” one of the event’s organizers, Emiliana Guereca said in an official statement. You go girls!

The march, which will reportedly begin at 10 a.m. PT, at the city’s Pershing Square and then head down to Hill Street, marching towards the City Hall. Upon arriving at City Hall, the rally will welcome a number of speakers and performances, including appearances by Ariana Grande, 23, and Idina Menzel, 45,! Jane Fonda, 79, Alfre Woodard, 64, and members from the City Counsel will also be attendance. Wow, this sounds amazing!

As HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, a number of rallies have erupted around the United States in protest of Trump. The Women’s March on Washington was the first rally to begin, but since then, marches in Chicago, New York, and Florida have also begun. Photos shared on social media have shown thousands of protesters holding signs that denounce Trump as our president and speak up for women’s rights issues such as abortion. Other signs poke fun at the president’s previous comments about grabbing a woman “by her p***y.” Jan. 21, will definitely go down as a day to remember! Stay tuned for our EXCLUSIVE coverage here!

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the Women’s March in Los Angeles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.