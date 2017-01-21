Women Are Marching Across The US: Donald Trump Better Listen

HollywoodLife.com

Listen up Donald Trump — the resistance to your policies and to your divisive anti-woman, anti-minority words began on streets filled with millions of marchers across the country and world today.

Women, men and children poured into the streets of over 100 cities across the US today by the hundreds of thousands to protest President Donald Trump‘s policies and attitude.

HollywoodLife.com writer/reported Jenna Lemoncelli and video editor Gino Orlandini and I, were on streets of NYC that were so packed we could barely move. Women, men and children were carrying signs protesting against Donald Trump, sporting pink hats, wearing “nasty women” T-shirts and they were determined to be out in the cold for hours to stand up against what they see as his terrifying policies.

Donald Trump is at CIA headquarters this afternoon complaining that the “dishonest” media misreported the size of the crowd at his inauguration yesterday. Yes, the media did widely and factually report a turnout of 250,00 but Trump just insisted that it was 1 million. In actuality, 1.8 million turned out for President Obama‘s first inauguration and 1 million for his second.

But no matter how much Donald Trump tries to change the facts about the turnout for his inauguration the real truth is that the size of the protest crowds that have filled the streets of America today overwhelmingly dwarf those who cheered him on yesterday.

Sorry, President Trump but millions of people flooded out into towns and cities today, the day after you were sworn in, to stand up for rights that they knew you want to take away.

A massive resistance to you and your administration has just begun in an extraordinarily public way.

The women and men we spoke to are terrified that women will lose their right to an abortion, to birth control, to basic healthcare. The marchers want you to know that they stand together with the minorities — Mexicans, Muslims — that you have insulted and turned into scapegoats. They stand together with all members of the LGBTQ community.

They are standing up in support of protection for the environment. They are standing up for quality public education. They are standing up for civil rights. They are horrified by your picks for the Secretary of Education, for Attorney General, for the head of the EPA, and for Secretary of State.

We interviewed a mother, Patty, and her two daughters, Lonnie and Tam, who carried “Love Trumps Hate” signs and they are determined to continue to protest Donald Trump’s threat to women’s rights.

They admit that they may have taken their right for granted until this election. But they have been woken up and they are prepared to spend the next four years protesting against policies which send the country hurtling backward.

Virtually every marcher we spoke to was incensed that within two hours of Donald Trump’s Inauguration the White House website had taken down its pages on abortion, climate change and LGBTQ rights.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted earlier today that he and his children are happily enjoying the White House bowling alley. But outside his door, half a million Americans are peacefully protesting his father’s policies and lack of civility.

Because it’s not just Trump policies that Americans are upset about — it’s the divisive, dismissive, bigoted attitude that President Trump spouts and promotes.

The women and men that we talked to today were standing up for standing together, for inclusiveness for all, for love and not hate.

Ever since the day after the election on Nov. 7, millions of Americans have been wondering what to do about the election of a man whose values were not theirs.

Donald Trump has done nothing since that day to heal divisions and to try to bring people together.

Tweeting that civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis is all “talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad,” that Hillary Clinton is “guilty as hell,” that the “Unaffordable Care Act will soon be history,” that “I never mocked a disabled reported” (which he 100% did), that “Meryl Streep is one of the most over-rated actresses,” and that flag-burners should “lose their citizenship or go to jail for a year,” has done nothing to mend fences with 65 million Americans who didn’t vote for him or to lessen the widespread fears that he and the GOP-run congress will take away hard-fought-for civil rights.

Donald Trump, you may totally ignore the over 2 million people who have given up their Saturday to protest in packed crowds today, but you have been warned.

Americans will not quietly stand by while their rights and their healthcare are taken away. They will fight.

The resistance has begun!

HollywoodLifers, take a look at our exclusive photos from the NYC, DC and LA marches and view our interview below. Were you at a protest march today? Let me know.

— Bonnie Fuller

