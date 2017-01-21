Women’s March Fills D.C. Mall While Trump’s Inauguration Appeared Half Empty

Image Courtesy of CNN, REX/Shutterstock

Conservative estimates show that nearly 500,000 women and men packed the street for the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21. This sizable turnout comes one day after Donald’s Trump’s inauguration, which reportedly had a vastly lower turnout of around 250,000 people. See the pics!

Millions flooded the streets for The Women’s March, with the hope of sending a message to President Donald Trump, and congress, that women’s rights are human rights. There were over 500,000 protesters in Washington D.C. alone on Jan. 21, a stark difference to the 250,000 people who reportedly showed up to watch Donald get sworn into office one day prior. The National Mall, from the Capitol building to the Washington Monument was packed with protesters. It was a vast contrast to the sparse number of attendees in pics shared from Donald’s inauguration.

This development comes hours after Donald complained about the “dishonest” media misreporting the size of the crowd at his inauguration yesterday. Several credible reports and photos showed a crowd of 250,000, but Trump insisted that over 1 million people showed up. While at the CIA Headquarters on Jan. 21, he said, “I have a running war with the media, they are among the most dishonest humans on Earth. We had a massive field of people. This morning I turn on the news and what do they show? An empty field!”

Those numbers did previously turn up for Barack Obama‘s inauguration, as he had around 1.8 million attendees in 2009 and around 1 million in 2012. Meanwhile, several stars made their voices heard at the Women’s Marches, including Katy Perry, 32, Scarlett Johansson, 32, Miley Cyrus, 24, Zendaya, 20, Lady Gaga, 30, Amy Schumer, 35, and Jessica Chastain, 39. Ashley Judd, 48, America Ferrera, 32, and Scarlett even spoke on behalf of women everywhere!

