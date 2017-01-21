Women’s March Best Moments: Participants Share Epic Pics & Videos From Rallies

REX/Shutterstock

Not everyone could attend the Women’s March on Washington in person on Jan. 21, but everyone could definitely follow it on social media. Marchers were so enthusiastic about sharing their amazing moments from the march online that it seems like the entire day was captured!

The Women’s March on Jan. 21 will definitely go down in history as a major historical event that citizens across the country will remember for years to come. But not everyone could attend the marches held in cities like Washington, D.C., Boston and Los Angeles in person. So thank goodness that there were enough camera phones on hand to chronicle the entire day!

Marchers from every background and state shared their amazing moments from the march so that everyone at home could feel like they were part of the powerful event. Marchers were there to send a serious message to President Donald Trump on his first day in office, making it clear that women’s rights are human rights. And from what they shared online, we know they made an impact. Some of the best moments were shared by celebrities in attendance, like Katy Perry, Zendaya and Nick Offerman, who were excited to show their support for the cause. Actress America Ferrera even gave an EPIC speech about women’s rights.

But the majority of moments belonged to those women (and men) who were just there with their friends and families marching together in hopes of making sure women’s rights, and the rights of every minority group, are never overlooked. Check out some of the amazing pics and messages showing participants bundled up and donning pink p***y hats. Even young girls were there walking right alongside their mothers showing they now that everyone is equal.

America Ferrera at Women's March: "The president is not America…We are America, and we are here to stay." https://t.co/MIVYbJqJrQ pic.twitter.com/ACQ89PJJMv — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

She's gonna rise up! pic.twitter.com/hGgLHbPXjK — Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) January 21, 2017

I have to say, after weeks of feeling despaired, a little helpless and pretty pissed off, #WomensMarch is filling me with hope. Thanks all! pic.twitter.com/mPleZpwKnQ — Stephen Northfield (@snorthfield45) January 21, 2017

'Hope Not Fear'

Indeed.

And what a beautiful piece by Louisa Cannell. #womensmarch 👊👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/7h3Bzx79nB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

My crew today at the LA #WomensMarch. (Not pictured – three husbands snapping photos.) pic.twitter.com/HLbvf7QQq1 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 21, 2017

It’s so inspiring to see these messages and moments, not to mention the thousands more that were shared. But the marchers know that their work is just getting started. Luckily, they have proven that if they can handle this, then they can definitely tackle anything as long as they stick together. We wish all the marchers the best of luck in their efforts!

HollywoodLifers, did you follow the Women’s March on social media? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.