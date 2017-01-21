Miley Cyrus Sends ‘Just Love’ To Donald Trump From Women’s March — Exclusive Interview

HollywoodLife.com

Miley Cyrus was protesting in the Los Angeles Women’s March on Jan. 21. and HollywoodLife.com managed to grab an EXCLUSIVE interview with the singer, who told us she sends President Donald J. Trump, “lots of love!” Watch the video to find out what else Miley had to say!

Miley Cyrus is all about the light and love these days! Even when it comes to President Donald J. Trump. The 24-year-old outspoken feminist gave a surprising response when asked what she would like to say to the POTUS. “Ermm, nothing, just send him lots of love!” Miley told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE video interview, before going on to give a thumbs up to the camera. And, when it comes to why she is marching? “I’m supporting happiness and my own foundation,” the singer said.

It appears Miley is fully embracing her inner “hopeful hippie” these days! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, following the presidential election result last Nov. a devastated Milez posted video of herself sobbing as she expressed her heartbreak over Hillary Clinton, 69, losing to Donald Trump, 70. “Given the result, maybe I really am different…but maybe a lot of people that I’m surrounded by think with open arms and open minds like I do,” Miley said, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

But, Miley being Miley, she went on to find a silver lining over the back cloud looming. “Hopefully we adjust and we accept everyone for who they are, and, so, Donald Trump, I accept you,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. “This hurts to say, but I even accept you as President of the United States, and that’s fine, because, now, I want to be a hopeful hippie. I want to be hopeful that you will step in, too…treat people with love, treat people with compassion, and I will do the same for you.” Now, that’s a message we can all get behind!

Not all celebrities are as loving and accepting as Miley however! Ashley Judd was also protesting at the Women’s March on Jan. 21. and she had a very different message for President Trump! In a scathing speech, the 48-year-old actress compared The Donald to Hitler as she recited a poem from 19-year-old Nina Donovan from Tennessee, entitled “I Am A Nasty Woman.”

“I am not as nasty as a swastika painted on a Pride flag and I didn’t know devils could be resurrected, but I feel Hitler in these streets,” Ashley said. “I am a nasty woman. I’m not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust. A man who’s words are a diss track to America. An electoral college sanctioned, hate-speech contaminating this national anthem. I’m not as nasty as Confederate flags being tattooed across my city.”

“Maybe the South actually is gonna rise again. Maybe for some it never really fell. Blacks are still in shackles and graves just for being black. Slavery has been reinterpreted as the prison system in front of people who see melanin as animal skin. I am not as nasty as a swastika painted on a Pride flag and I didn’t know devils could be resurrected,” she continued. “But I feel Hitler in these streets. A mustache traded for a toupee. Nazis renamed the cabinet electric conversion therapy the new gas chamber shaming the gay out of America turning rainbows into suicide notes.” Oh boy, can’t we all just get along?!!

