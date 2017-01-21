Sam Wallace: 5 Things To Know About Mendeecees’ Baby Mama Attacked At ‘L&HH’ Reunion

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ star Sam Wallace made headlines after she was viciously attacked during the series reunion on Jan. 18. We hear she will be okay, but here’s some facts you should know about her!

Sam Wallace was first introduced as the mother of Mendeecees Harris’ child on Love & Hip Hop: New York, but the star has since made a name for herself separate from her family connection. Most recently, Sam found herself at the center of conversation after she was reportedly jumped by an audience member at the TV show’s reunion. Yikes! Here’s everything you should know about that situation and Sam.

1. Sam Wallace has one son with Mendeecees.

The reality star has only one child with Mendeecees. Together they had a son, whom they named after his father. Mendeecees Harris Jr., is usually referred to as “Lil Mendeecees” on the show.

2. She graduated from NYC College of Technology.

After reportedly having a troubled childhood, Sam sought an education as a way out. She reportedly attended the NYC College of Technology, where she graduated with a degree in dental hygiene. Good for her!

3. Sam earned a supporting role on Love & Hip Hop on season 7.

After making brief cameos in season 5 and 6 of the VH1 reality show, Sam started to take on a bigger role. And by season 7 of the show, she signed on to be a supporting character. Her story line primarily follows her parenting relationship with Mendeecees and her confrontation with his other baby’s moms.

Christmas EvE chronicles: Getting ready for the NEW YEAR #2017; Time will ✈️by…I appreciate all special moments with love ones. #GoodPeopleOnlyClub A photo posted by Samantha Wallace (@callhersam) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:12am PST

4. She has been accused of being a “deadbeat mother.”

Oh no! In the past, Mendeecees’ current wife, Yandy Smith accused Sam of being a “deadbeat mother” and alleged that she failed to take care of her child. On the show, the two have gotten into many arguments about who has been Lil Mendeecees’ primary caregiver. But Sam has slammed those allegations and has often taken to social media to set the record straight. “My son will always have decisions made in his best interest… I am involved,” she previously said.

5. Sam was attacked by one female audience member while filming on stage.

This is terrifying. According to reports, one female audience member somehow made it past security and got on stage to attack her. The attacker allegedly got a couple of good hits in before she was removed from the set. Sam’s relationship to the anonymous woman has not been revealed.

HollywoodLifers, did you learn anything new about LHHNY’s Sam? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.