Women’s March On Washington Live Stream: Watch The Epic Event Online Here

As women’s rights and basic freedoms are threatened in the U.S.A. and around the world, millions are marching to send a clear signal to President Donald Trump and Congress that women’s rights are human rights. You can watch the D.C. march live stream right here.

The Women’s March promises to be a historic event sending an important and powerful message to the powers that be. There are 3 marches scheduled — in New York City, Los Angeles and D.C.. HollywoodLife.com is live-streaming the Washington march, which kicks off at 10 a.m. local time at Independence Avenue and Third Street S.W., near the National Museum of the American Indian. It will then continue all the way down to the southwest corner of the U.S. Capitol building where a series of speeches will be held. Watch the video above to catch every second!

With threats of Planned Parenthood being federally defunded, and our new President, Donald J. Trump, vowing to overturn the historic Roe Vs. Wade ruling — which grants the right to safe and legal abortion services — women’s rights are front and center right now, and have never been more important to protect and fight for. And, that’s what the Women’s March movement is all about.

A slew of female celebrities have committed to attending, including Katy Perry, 32, Scarlett Johansson, 33, Zendaya, 20, Cher, 70, and Lady Gaga, 30 — and feminist icon, Gloria Steinem, 82, is serving as honorary co-chair of the march. She delivered a powerful statement about why the event is so vital. “Our constitution does not begin with ‘I, the President.’ It begins with, ‘We, the People,’” she posted on Instagram. “I am proud to be one of thousands who have come to Washington to make clear that we will keep working for a democracy in which we are linked as human beings, not ranked by race or gender or class or any other label.”

SumOfAllUs, an activist group that vows to “fight people over profits” adds another reason as to why the march is so crucial. “The election has laid bare for the entire world to see many of the issues we continue to struggle to properly address as a country: racism, sexual harassment, sexism and xenophobia,” spokesperson Toni Preston announced in a statement, “And Trump’s strategy of dividing us on the basis of race, religion, gender, and sexual orientation has everything to do with corporate power. Throughout history, corporate power has always exploited the most vulnerable populations for profit and corporate gain around the world.

“But marching together is one small but significant thing we can do to start dismantling that. The march is massive, intersectional, and best of all, growing. It’s a movement we’re excited about, and hope you are too. There’s only one thing that is going to stop Trump and his billionaire cabinet. It’s not some outside mystical force — it’s you. It’s me. It’s us, standing up for each other, our values, and a future where people and our planet don’t come second to corporate profit.” Amen to that sister!

HollywoodLifers, do you support the Women’s March movement? Let us know in the comments below!