Real Madrid Vs. Malaga Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Real Madrid lost more than just an unbeaten streak when they fell to Sevilla. They also lost a huge buffer in La Liga. Sevilla and Barcelona are just one and two points behind Los Blancos in Spain’s premier league, meaning that the title is still up for grabs. Real will try to regain their lead when they clash with Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Jan. 21. This exciting action is set for 10:15 AM ET so tune in to see what happens.

Malaca Club de Futbol (aka Malaga aka Boquerones) have been hovering around the middle of La Liga. The Anchovies haven’t won a game since a match against Deportivo de La Coruna in Nov. 2016. Since then, they’ve gone winless in La Liga while being eliminated by Cordoba in the Copa del Rey. So, it’s probably a safe bet to think Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, Karim Benzema, 29, and Sergio Ramos, 30, should have no issue with this game.

Don’t forget Keylor Navas. The 30-year-old goaltender has come under fire, as many blame him for Sevilla’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. However, coach Zinedine Zidane, 44, defended his keeper. “We went 40 games without losing and he was there,” he said in a press conference, according to ESPN. “I’m not going to change anything. But I do ask out fans to stand by the team. To lose a game doesn’t change anything.”

Now that the weight of maintaining the streak is off of Los Blancos’ shoulders, they may be more dangerous than ever. They better be. With Sevilla and Barcelona breathing down their necks, a tie – or another loss – would hand over La Liga to them. It doesn’t help that Sevilla plays last-place Osasuna in Week 19, while Lionel Messi, 29, leads Barca against 9th-place Eibar. Could Real finally be dethroned as La Liga’s leaders?

