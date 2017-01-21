Manchester United Vs. Stoke City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Game of the day! High-flying Manchester United take on Stoke City on Jan. 21 at the BET365 Stadium. The Red Devils will be going all out for a win but the home team will be tough to beat. Don’t miss a second of the action!

Manchester United are on a roll in the Premier League but Stoke City need to keep winning to survive. This should be an exciting game for the fans with plenty of goals and thrills. Don’t miss a thing! Kick off is at 10.00 AM ET.

Sports fans can tune into this game via NBC Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.)

Jose Mourinho will be disappointed that his team drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their last game. They had the chances to win this one but did not manage to take them. The good news for their fans is that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, is continuing to score goals and looks a threat.

Paul Pogba, 23, was poor against Liverpool and he will be hoping that his team can dominate Stoke in the midfield area where they are definitely not as strong. Hopefully, this will be an exciting match with both teams going for the win and we’ll see some spectacular goals too!

Former United striker Mark Hughes, 53, is now in charge of the home team. They have had an up and down season so far but are always difficult to beat in front of their own fans. They will be confident after their 3-1 victory over Sunderland recently and will think that they can take something from United.

Marko Arnautovic, 27, is a vital played for them as he is strong and aggressive and these assets could really pose United with some problems if players like Charlie Adam, 31, can deliver the ball to the big striker in dangerous areas of the field. The Potters blitzed Sunderland with three goals in 19 first half minutes but that will not happen against United.

This game will be much closer with the team that scores first being most likely to be the eventual winners. Many experts are predicting a draw in this match but United could have too much attacking flair for the home team. Look out for Wayne Rooney, 31, grabbing that special goal making him United’s highest ever scorer.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Manchester United will have what it takes to beat Stoke City? Leave your comments.

