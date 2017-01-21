Manchester City Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Match of the day! Manchester City play Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Jan. 21st in what will be a vital clash. These two teams have some of the best players in Europe, so, do not miss a second of this one!

Manchester City are going through a transition leaving them vulnerable to the likes of Tottenham. City have suffered some heavy defeats in recent times while the team from London are playing really well at present. This match will be watched by millions of fans so be a part of all the action and watch it online here! Kick off is scheduled for 12:30 PM EST.

City need to bounce back following their shocking 4-0 defeat to Everton. Pep Guardiola, 45, will have to decide if he will retain John Stones, 23, in defense while he will be looking for more from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, 25, and David Silva, 31, also.

It looks like the English Premier League title is out of reach for City now, but if they can beat Tottenham, then at least this would have their fans back on their side. The London outfit have just hit top form and are capable of beating any team in the league when they hit their stride. Spurs recent defeat of league leaders Chelsea proved how strong they have become.

Harry Kane, 23, is looking like a player on fire these days and it will be tough for City to stop him if the lanky striker gets plenty of support from his colleagues. City will be have to be very careful that they prevent the England international from getting the ball in dangerous positions because he will score.

Harry bagged a hat trick in the 4-0 win over West Brom and he is Tottenham’s man of the moment. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, 44, will be without Jan Vertonghen, 29, for this match after he twisted his ankle the previous weekend. The Argentine manager has become one of the best in the country and if his team beat City, then they are very much still in contention for the league this season.

