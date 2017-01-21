Liverpool Vs. Swansea City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Here we go! Liverpool take on Swansea City at Anfield in this exciting English Premier League game on Jan. 21 before their home fans. This should be a thrilling match for soccer fans, and HollywoodLife.com has all the action!

Liverpool are playing great at home this season in the EPL, hardly ever losing a game which means Swansea City will need to be at their best to take anything from this encounter. The kick off is set for 7.30 AM ET for soccer fans around the country.

Jurgen Klopp, 49, believes that his team should have taken all three points against Manchester United last weekend. Instead they drew the game 1-1, but had the multiple chances to win it. The German manager will be hoping that his men can do better against the strikers of Swansea City.

Soccer fans can enjoy their breakfast (or late night snack) with some sport courtesy of NBC Sports official live stream (after they enter their cable info) CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVERPOOL VS. SWANSEA CITY

The home fans will be praying that Roberto Firmino, 25, does not leave Liverpool in the Jan. transfer window and that he can score against Swansea. The Brazilian can beat any defender on his day but he needs to be more consistent week in and week out as well.

Swansea’s new manager Paul Clement, 45, will be hoping that his team can climb of the bottom of the table and avoid another heavy defeat like the one they suffered to Arsenal in his first game. The Welsh club completed the signing of Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll, 24, for a fee thought to be about 5 and a half million dollars and he could start against Liverpool.

They must avoid losing an early goal and hope that players like Leroy Fer, 27, can play to their full potential if they are to take anything from this game. Clement is a very experienced football coach and he will be trying to succeed where Bob Bradley, 58, failed by moving Swansea up the EPL and away from relegation.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think that Liverpool will have what it takes to beat Swansea City? Leave your comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.