Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

Here we go! Two of the best teams in the NBA square off as the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs meet up for the first time in the 2016-2017 season. This game will surely be epic and you won’t want to miss a second. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream!

This is going to be SO good! The NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers are finally going up against the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season, a match-up we’ve been hotly anticipating as the Spurs as second best team in the Western Conference, just behind the red hot Golden State Warriors. The game is going to be so huge it’s getting the prime time treatment, and you can catch it online via ESPN through your cable provider when the action tips off at 8:30pm on Jan. 21 from Quicken Loans Arena. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CAVALIERS VS. SPURS LIVE STREAM.

The Cavs have had a super rough go of it lately, dropping three of their last five games, including a punishing 126-91 loss to the Warriors on Jan. 16. LeBron James, 32, was so rattled by the heckling he got from fans inside Oracle Arena that he responded back in the middle of play saying he had three championship rings and gesturing at his fingers. They better get it together FAST because the Toronto Raptors are only a few games behind them, nipping at their heels for Eastern Conference domination. The Spurs have had an equally brutal Jan. as they’ve dropped three of their last seven games since 2017 rolled in. Both teams need a big win, so we know they’re going to be coming at each other hard.

The Spurs are still holding it together, led by Kawhi Leonard, 25, who has put up 30 plus points in his last four outings. It it’s going to take some big play making to take down the Cavs at home though. While San Antonio sitting pretty in second place in the Western Conference, they need to be putting up more wins if they hope to catch up to the Warriors, who are the best team in the NBA and playing like it.

