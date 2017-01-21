Trump Protestor Shot At University of Washington After Demonstration Turns Violent

REX/Shutterstock

A 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen Jan.20. after an Anti-Trump protest at the University of Washington in Seattle, turned violent. HollywoodLife.com has all the shocking details.

A 50-year-old man has turned himself into authorities, following the shooting in Red Square near the University of Washington’s Kane Hall. The incident occurred early evening, as a chaotic confrontation broke out between Donald Trump protesters and supporters, who were gathered outside Kane Hall while controversial Breitbart news editor, Milo Yiannopoulos gave a speech. The identity of the suspected shooter has yet to be released.

The 25-year-old victim, who has also not been identified, was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center to be treated for a “potentially live-threatening” gunshot wound to the abdomen. No further details regarding his condition had been released at time of posting. “He was just lying there,” University of Washington student, Alex Franke, told the Seattle Times .“There was so much blood, it was hard to tell [if he was alive].”

Multiple protests and student walkouts were held across the city throughout the day — as well as joyful celebrations and outpourings of grief — as Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. The main events kicked-off in the morning, in downtown Seattle, and included an anti-Trump rally, in addition to a march for immigrant rights — both went off without incident. Things took a turn for the worse however, after activists headed uptown to join the 250 plus crowd gathering outside of the University, both protesting and supporting the appearance of Milo.

Sometime around 8pm, protesters began hurling bricks, fireworks, paint and other debris at police officers, and fighting broke out between the pro and anti-Trump crowd. The shooting occurred sometime around 8.30pm. When news broke of the shooting inside Kane Hall, Milo made the decision to continue with his speech, telling the audience, “if we don’t continue, they have won.”

Following his appearance, Milo was escorted out of the building by cops, via the underground car park. The Mayor of Seattle condemned the violence while addressing the shooting incident. “Seattle has a long, proud tradition of speaking up and speaking out, but we will not tolerate violence of any kind, against any person,” Mayor Ed Murray said in a statement to press.

Meanwhile, Milo also commented on the shooting, via social media. “There was a shooting tonight outside my event at the University of Washington in Seattle, local police have confirmed,” he posted on Facebook. “A man was taken to hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound to the abdomen. We don’t know any more at this time. My prayers are with the victim, whoever he is.”

