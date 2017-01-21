Tiny Worried About T.I. Cheating On Tour: She ‘Hopes He Remembers’ His Promises

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! T.I. and Tiny are trying to work through their tragic break-up, but Tiny’s worrying about T.I. cheating while he’s on tour.

Tiny, 41, wants to work through things with her rapper husband T.I., 36, but she’s not ready to trust him just yet. An insider close to Tiny told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why she’s getting nervous about T.I. going on tour. “T.I.’s made some huge promises to Tiny and to their children and she hopes that while in Canada touring he remembers his words,” the source said.

“Anytime some THOT tries to give him her panties, she wants him to remember the boys’ faces and how sad they were when they were on the brink of a break-up,” the source said. T.I. better keep it together because Tiny knows what can happen on a tour. “Tiny ain’t stupid in the least,” the insider said before adding, “She knows all about that tour life and how thirsty these girls are in every country. She’s cant and refuses to watch his every move.”

Tiny knows T.I. wants to fight for their relationship. They’ve been together since 2001 and married in 2010. To top it off, the couple have three kids together as well as three children from the couple’s previous relationships. Neither one of them want to give all that up, but Tiny needs T.I. to be exclusively hers.

“She wants the marriage to work just as much as he does and that’s going to require him to be more faithful than old lady who hasn’t missed a church service in 50 years,” the insider said. T.I has definitely made some promises to Tiny and their kids. HollywoodLife.com previously reported on a touching moment between T.I. and his sons. “TIP quickly sat them down and assured his little men that he and mommy weren’t leaving each other and that he’d never upset her,” a source told us. Aw! That’s so sweet! Here’s hoping T.I. and Tiny can work it out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Tiny’s worries? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.